Lagos hosts 1st Ex Squash Pros national junior tournament

No fewer than 150 junior squash players in both boys and girls categories will be taking part the first Ex Squash Pros national junior tournament which has been slated to serve off in Lagos from April 27 to 29.

The tournament which is being put together by former Nigeria international squash players will see 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory taking part. Organisers said Lagos will be presenting the highest number of entries totalling 43 boys and girls in the U-16 and U-19 categories.

Speaking at the pre-event briefing in Lagos yesterday, tournament director and chairman of the Bayelsa State Squash Association, Sunday-Wilson Egberipou said the tournament was a means of contributing to the survival of the sport that has suffered neglect and inactivity for a long time now. “We, former players resolved to restore the lost glory of the game in Nigeria and we thought we should get involved by organising a national junior tournament,” he said, arguing that it was time former players got together to do something concrete to revive the sport.

Speaking in the same vein, Bola Mogaji who is the President of Nigeria Squash Referees Association and Chairman Technical Committee of the Nigeria Squash Federation and a former Nigeria international commended the ex players for putting resources together to organise the tournament, pointing out that a situation where there has been no tournament in four years was not good for the sport. “In our day, we played a circuit that took us round this country for about six months. But now, hardly you hear of one in two years.”

There will be prizes and gift items to winners in both categories. Remarkably, “every participant will go home with a consolation prize but the four finalists will win trophies and prizes,”organisers said.

