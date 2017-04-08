Lagos House backs Political Consultants Conference

The Association of Political Consultants-Africa (APCA) got a boost for its forthcoming conference on Wednesday as the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, expressed support for the conference. Obasa, while receiving officials of the APCA organizing committee in his office in Lagos, assured the association that the Lagos House would support the conference as much as it could.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

