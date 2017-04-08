Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos House backs Political Consultants Conference

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Politics

The Association of Political Consultants-Africa (APCA) got a boost for its forthcoming conference on Wednesday as the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, expressed support for the conference. Obasa, while receiving officials of the APCA organizing committee in his office in Lagos, assured the association that the Lagos House would support the conference as much as it could.

