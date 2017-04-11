Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge begins operation 2019 – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge begins operation 2019

Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge begins operation 2019
Usman Abubakar, Chairman, Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation, says construction of Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge will be completed in December 2018 and start operation in January 2019. Abubakar said this during his official visit to the Nigeria …

