Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge begins operation 2019

Usman Abubakar, Chairman, Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation, says construction of Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge will be completed in December 2018 and start operation in January 2019.

Abubakar said this during his official visit to the Nigeria Railway Corporation Western District, Ibadan on Tuesday.

The chairman said project will not be abandoned this time around as the government hae released its counter fund.

“It is a pity that this present administration met a decaying railway system.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is ready to rejuvenate the railway system that would connect to all state capitals in Nigeria.

“I solicit the support of the members of staff for us to achieve success in rail transportation,’’ he said.

Abubakar assured the staff of improved welfare package.

Fidel Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, said the standard rail gauge to be constructed would have two stations in Ibadan.

Okhiria said rail transportation was safe.

The chairman and his entourage also paid a visit to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state.

It would be recalled that the Abuja-Kaduna route had commenced operation with thousands of passengers conveyed.

The post Lagos-Ibadan standard rail gauge begins operation 2019 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

