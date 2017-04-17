Lagos LG Polls: LASIEC Rules Out Use Of Card Readers

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has issued out its guidelines on the conduct of elections into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state, saying it will not make use of Card Reader machine in the conduct of the forthcoming Local Government elections.

The Commission’s chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (Rtd), who revealed this at a meeting with political party stalwarts ahead of the election, said Card Reader machine would not be used because the law setting up the commission had no provision for the use of the machine for the conduct of its elections.

According to her, the commission would have to amend its law after the forthcoming election to accommodate the use of electronic machines in future elections, adding that the commission has amended the notice of election it earlier issued on the conduct of elections into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State.

She explained that in view of the amendment, conduct of party primaries by political parties for aspirants for the Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship, Councillorship seats of the Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of the State is now expected to commence today.

“The decision of the commission to extend the period for the conduct of party primaries by one week was in response to an appeal made by leaders of political parties in the State during a meeting organised by the commission.

“During the meeting attended by State Chairmen and Secretaries of political parties, the parties had requested the Commission to give them more time for the conduct of their primaries, a request the Commission promised to consider.”

According to the new guidelines for the conduct of the 2017 Local Government elections in the State, there will now be three types of forms namely LASIEC 001, LASIEC 002 and LASIEC 008 which political parties are expected to obtain for their candidates from the Commission

Also contained in the guidelines are the administrative charges to be paid by political parties on behalf of their candidates.

According to the guidelines, political parties are expected to pay N100, 000 on behalf of each Chairmanship aspirant, N75,000 for each Vice-chairmanship Candidate and N50,000.00 for each Councillorship aspirant and the money is expected to be paid into any commercial bank in favour of Lagos State Government.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

