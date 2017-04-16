Lagos partners ISN for more efficient medical laboratory practice

Towards efficient health service delivery in Lagos State, the state government is collaborating with a company specialized in medical diagnostic products, ISN Products Nig. Limited to engage laboratory scientists in Lagos State in a 2-day intensive workshop on Cobas C111 Chemistry Analyzer.

The training which took place at ISN Biomedical Systems Training Center in Lagos, according to Acting Director, Pathology Services, Lagos State Health Service commission, Dr. Babafemi Thomas, will strengthen laboratory services in the state as the training will update the knowledge of those in that sector of the medicare on the analyzer and help them in delivering qualitative service to their patients.

Thomas reiterated that the Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode is committed to making life meaningful to the people of the state and make positive impact in the society.

In his words: “Lagos State government in the vanguard of delivering good and quality health care services to the people has decided to collaborate with ISN Products Nigeria Limited to train our laboratory scientists on Cobas C111 machine and we believe that whoever is assigned to operate the machine will be versatile in its operation, which will lead to proper diagnosis in our state health care systems.”

One of the workshop facilitators, Mr. Daniel Adewuni said the aim of the workshop is to build the capacity of laboratory personnel in Lagos State government hospitals in the area of automation and quality assurance for the overall benefit of the patients because there will be accurate diagnosis which will definitely improve health care system in Lagos State and the nation at large.

Adewuni further said “When we have quality health care system, then we are sure that the people of the society will have access to quality diagnosis that will give a true picture of their health condition whenever the need arise. It’s our goal to train more Medical Laboratory Professionals in the country, we have bigger analyzers that we will train them on”.

Representative of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Mr. Oparanozie Jude described the collaboration between the Lagos State government and ISN as a great one, noting that it is an indication that the state government wants the best for the scientists and the patients.

“As scientists, they have to know how the machine operates, so that they can deliver quality result to clinicians who are going to manage the patients. Laboratory is a backbone of medicine, if the clinician did not get good report, what such person is doing can be liken to self medication,” he maintained.

One of the trainees, Chief Medical Laboratory Scientist, Amuwo Odofin Maternal & Child Care Centre, Mrs. Olaoke Odunola said: “The training is an eye opener for us. Cobas C111 is a fully automated machine that is so dear to us in Lagos State hospitals because it is simple to use and the turn around sample analysis is fast and considering our environment where we have baby sample and need to bring out result on time, the machine is of paramount importance.

“The training has also offered us an opportunity to trouble shoot. There are some little errors that will come out that we do not need to call the supplier but through this training, we can correct such errors and get our results as and when due,” she noted.

The post Lagos partners ISN for more efficient medical laboratory practice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

