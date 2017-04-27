Lagos Protesters Not FUTO Students – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has disassociated itself from the purported protest by expelled students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) led by one Ogbonna Collins Rochas saying it has not approved any protest but was rather engaging the school authorities to resolve any perceived wrong did.

NANS in a statement jointly signed by its Zone B Coordinator Comrade Pedro Chibuzor Obi and his deputy, Comrade Chuks Okafor urged students of the institution to resume academic activities and not allow themselves to be distracted.

Recall that the management of the institution closed down following an incidence that occurred on the 17th February 2016, when FUTO students went on rampage following a miscommunication that the tuition fees in the institution had been increased leading to stealing and destruction of the school facilities.

NANS in the statement maintained that it had engaged the school management and positive resolutions were being sort leading to the reopening of the institution and wondered why anybody would contemplate another round of crisis.

According to NANS, the arrow head of the crisis, Ogbonna Collins Rochas along other five culprits were expelled by the institution after finding them guilty. However, the students body said it was in talks to ensure that those found not culpable are recalled.

NANS accuses the ring leader of doing the bidding of his political pay masters by taking laws into his hands terrorising the peace of the institution in the name of protest.

“We are not known for violence and criminality on our campuses. We strongly condemn this act in strong terms”, the statement read in part.

NANS appealed to students and the general public of FUTO to disassociate themselves from any form of gathering that may lead to breakdown of law and order adding that it will continue to appeal for the reinstatement of those expelled but have followed the part of peace, modesty, remorse and ready to graduate.

“Any student found protesting as a result of FUTO crisis does so at his own peril”, the statement further warned.