Lagos State debunks media reports on deaths from meningitis
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris has debunked media reports that two deaths have been recorded as a result of meningitis attack in the State. Idris, while speaking recently during a review of the State’s activities to curtail the spread of the meningitis epidemic said, “the report carried by some newspapers and online platforms is untrue and does not represent the reality of the situation in Lagos State and is capable of causing undue panic among residents’’.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
