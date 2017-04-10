Lagos State debunks media reports on deaths from meningitis

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris has debunked media reports that two deaths have been recorded as a result of meningitis attack in the State. Idris, while speaking recently during a review of the State’s activities to curtail the spread of the meningitis epidemic said, “the report carried by some newspapers and online platforms is untrue and does not represent the reality of the situation in Lagos State and is capable of causing undue panic among residents’’.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

