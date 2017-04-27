Lagos State government sends warning to militants in the state
The indigenes of Lagos State have warned militants killing and maiming residents to stay away from Lagos as they would be force to take drastic action to remedy the situation. The indigenes under the aegis of Eko Heritage said kidnapping had never been a culture in Lagos, but lamented that since the incursion of militants, …
The post Lagos State government sends warning to militants in the state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!