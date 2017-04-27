Lagos State government sends warning to militants in the state

The indigenes of Lagos State have warned militants killing and maiming residents to stay away from Lagos as they would be force to take drastic action to remedy the situation. The indigenes under the aegis of Eko Heritage said kidnapping had never been a culture in Lagos, but lamented that since the incursion of militants, …

