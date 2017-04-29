Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos State Government to Dethrone Traditional rulers found aiding Kidnappers

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami said during the ministerial briefing in commemoration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second year in office that the state will dethrone any traditional ruler found aiding kidnappers in the state “Intelligence reveals that some of these Baales, particularly from Ikorodu and Ishawo collaborate with the miscreants to […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

