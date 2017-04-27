Lagos State Polytechnic LecturersTo Begin Indefinite Strike.
This is to inform students and the University community that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) chapter, will begin an indefinite strike on Friday. The union rose from its emergency congress on Thursday and resolved to embark on total industrial action. The Chairman of the chapter, Comrade Akinrinlola Ibitoye, said …
The post Lagos State Polytechnic LecturersTo Begin Indefinite Strike. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
