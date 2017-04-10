Lagos state residents will need permit before sinking bore holes.

Residents of Lagos State will not be able to sink bore holes into the ground without permission from the Lagos State government. The residents will have to obtain registration permit for their boreholes on minimal charges, in an effort by the state government to minimise underground water pollution and curtail water-borne diseases. This information was …

The post Lagos state residents will need permit before sinking bore holes. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

