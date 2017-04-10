Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos state residents will need permit before sinking bore holes.

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Residents of Lagos State will not be able to sink bore holes into the ground without permission from the Lagos State government. The residents will have to obtain registration permit for their boreholes on minimal charges, in an effort by the state government to minimise underground water pollution and curtail water-borne diseases. This information was …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Lagos state residents will need permit before sinking bore holes. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.