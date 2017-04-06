Lagos supplies mid-day meals to 1,870 public schools pupils

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos—In line with the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme, HGSFP, the Lagos State Government has started providing mid-day meals to 1,870 pupils in 31 inclusive units in public primary schools.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, disclosed this yesterday, at the 18th Quarterly Meeting of UBEC Management, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The meeting which had in attendance 37 State Chairmen of Universal Basic Education Boards across the country, however, called on the Universal Basic Education Commission to ensure timely releases of funds for the implementation of programmes geared towards improving and providing qualitative and quantitative education across the country.

While commending the leadership and commitment of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his effort to revitalize the basic education sub-sector of the state which are reflective in provision of infrastructural development of primary schools in the state, Bobboyi said, “Governor Ambode has also keyed into the Federal Government policy of Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme, HGSFP, by providing Mid-Day Meals to 1,870 pupils in 31 inclusive units in public primary schools.

“His administration has also embarked upon massive training of school improvement officers, SIOs, Education Secretaries, ES, Heads of Sections, HOS, Head Teachers and distributed handbooks for better service delivery.”

In his address, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Executive Chairman, Dr. Ganiyu Sopeyin, affirmed “Lagos is working today because of the vision, commitment and total dedication of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, who hopes to reposition the state in the world map in all sectors.”

