Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#LagosIsRecycling! Wecyclers partners with LAWMA to Reward Nigerians for Recycling Waste Materials

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wecyclers, a recycling company which offers convenient household recycling services has launched the #LagosIsRecycling campaign to encourage Nigerians to recycle their waste. #LagosIsRecycling is an initiative in partnership with the Lagos State Government. The goal of the initiative is to build a low-cost waste collection infrastructure while raising general awareness on the importance of recycling […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.