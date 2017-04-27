Lai Mohammed debunks news about President Buhari working from home

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says he “never said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to work from home henceforth”. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister said the reporting in a section of the media of his post- Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefing that the President is to …

The post Lai Mohammed debunks news about President Buhari working from home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

