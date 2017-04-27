Lai Mohammed debunks news about President Buhari working from home
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says he “never said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to work from home henceforth”. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister said the reporting in a section of the media of his post- Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefing that the President is to …
The post Lai Mohammed debunks news about President Buhari working from home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
