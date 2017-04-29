Lai Mohammed Did not Say Senegal Makes the Best Jollof Rice – Richard Quest
Richard Quest of CNN‘s Quest Means Business has cleared the air on one of the top trending topics on social media. During Friday night’s show, Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed was asked “Which country makes the best Jollof rice,” and he responded with “I’ll have to say Senegal”. Senegal?!” Quest said. “I hear a […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!