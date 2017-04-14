Lai Mohammed, requests screening of Nollywood movies in China
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has renewed his call for the screening of Nigerian movies in China. The minister made the request on Thursday in Abuja when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, on a courtesy visit. He said the screening of Nollywood movies in China would reciprocate …
