Lai Mohammed, requests screening of Nollywood movies in China

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has renewed his call for the screening of Nigerian movies in China. The minister made the request on Thursday in Abuja when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, on a courtesy visit. He said the screening of Nollywood movies in China would reciprocate …

The post Lai Mohammed, requests screening of Nollywood movies in China appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

