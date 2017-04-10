Pages Navigation Menu

Lalong, sacked Plateau LG officials to settle out-of-court

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong on Monday expressed readiness for an out-of-court settlement with local government officials he sacked In 2015. The Governor stated this before Justice Philomena Lot of Jos High Court IV, through his Counsel, Mr Sunday Obende, when the case filed by 25 sacked chairmen and vice chairmen of the 17 local governments came up. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Lalong had, on July 6, 2015, sacked the elected council officials, and replaced them with interim management committees.

