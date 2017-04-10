Lalong, sacked Plateau LG officials to settle out-of-court

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong on Monday expressed readiness for an out-of-court settlement with local government officials he sacked In 2015. The Governor stated this before Justice Philomena Lot of Jos High Court IV, through his Counsel, Mr Sunday Obende, when the case filed by 25 sacked chairmen and vice chairmen of the 17 local governments came up. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Lalong had, on July 6, 2015, sacked the elected council officials, and replaced them with interim management committees.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

