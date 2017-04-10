LASG promises fast reform in state judiciary

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Mr Kazeem Adeniji has said Lagosians will soon feel the positive impact of the policy implementation of the state government on justice delivery system.

The commissioner promised that government will implement to the letter the recommendations made at the just concluded two-day stakeholders summit on the administration of justice in the state.

Receiving the report of a 10-man committee he inaugurated three weeks ago, led by former solicitor general of the state, Mr Fola Arthur-worrey to review the communique of the two day summit, Kazeem promised the full implementation of the recommendations of the committee to guarantee effectiveness, efficiency and transparency in justice administration in the state.

The two-day summit was organised by the state ministry of justice in January this year to deliberate on how to improve justice delivery in the state.

Members of the committee included Mrs Busola Okunuga of the state judiciary, Mrs Kehinde Taiwo, Mr Rotimi Seriki, Mr Gbenga Olatunji and Mr Supo Olayibi.

Others were Mr Yomi Okunu, Dotun Ibiyomi, Mrs Joyce Oluwa and CSP Effiong Asuquo.

