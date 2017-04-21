LASG to build three ultra modern general hospitals

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to construct three new ultra modern General Hospitals this year to improve healthcare the state of health in the state. The Governor also directed contractors handling several ongoing road projects across the State to return to their various sites or risks their contracts being terminated Governor Akinwunmi Ambode …

