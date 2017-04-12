Lassa Fever kills 24 in Bauchi

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi— NO fewer than 24 persons have died following the outbreak of Lassa Fever between November 2015 and February 2017 across Bauchi State.

A data of the Lassa Fever outbreak in Bauchi State, obtained from the Ministry of Health and made available to newsmen, indicated that 37 cases were recorded in seven local government areas of the state.

It further indicated that two cases recorded in Plateau State were treated in Bauchi.

The local government at areas affected, according to the report, are Tafawa Balewa, Dass, Bauchi, Bogoro, Toro, Alkaleri and Ganjuwa.

The report indicated that a total of 18 people died as a result of the outbreak in 2016, while three died in 2015 and in 2017.

The recorded cases affected 23 males, between the ages of three and 78, and 14 males, aged between 20 and 70 years.

