Last Day to Share Your #KLMExperience to Win a Free Ticket for You & Your Friend to any KLM Destination of your Choice
Post your #KLMExperience now for a chance to travel for FREE! Your #KLMExperience entry should be your exciting and interesting travel experience using a story, photo (s) or a video! Upload your travel experience on KLM Official Facebook Page from today April 24th to 27th and get your friends to like your entry! The entry […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!