Laughter, entertainment panache at AY Live concert

By Rotimi Agbana

FOR fun seekers who attended AY’s annual comedy/music concert, AY Live on Easter Sunday, at the convention hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, it was a cynosure of fun, glitz, glamorous red carpet moments laced with dashing fashion statements made by guests and celebrities who attended, laughter and pleasurable entertainment.

Humour merchants such as AY, Ushebebe, Kennyblaq, Laff Doctor, Kelvin Sapp, Pencil, Woli Arole, Whale Mouth, Osama, Klint Da Drunk, Akpororo, I Go Dye, Warri Connect, Ajebo, Okey Bakassi, spiced up the event with good music from Efe, Soma, Cocoice, Solid Star, Tekno and Davido, who all thrilled with their hit songs.

Popular OAP cum comedian, Ushebebe, set the ball rolling with a hilarious opening which sent the hall thundering with laughter. He made comic references to BBN winner, Efe, calling him a thief for claiming the ultimate price of N25million and an SUV all to himself. For the women, he advised them to regularly twerk for their husbands to prevent them from having extra marital affairs. The audience laughed uncontrollably till he left the stage for other entertainers to thrill them.

The cynosure of the concert which attracted the presence of top government officials and captains of industries such as Minister for Sports; Amaju Pinnick, CEO of Payporte, Mr. Eyo Bassey, top entertainers and other dignitaries worthy of note, was AY’s dramatic entry, heralded by Funky Mallam’s mimicry of President Buhari.

Acting as vice president Osinbajo, alongside Funke Akindele, Helen Paul, Ushebebe and two other comedians who mimicked Senator Dino Melaye, Apostle James and Helen Otobo respectively, AY made dramatic sarcasms of trending socio-political issues in Nigeria such as Buhari’s prolonged stay in London due to health issues, Tboss’ inability to recite the national anthem, Dino Melaye’s certificate saga, Kemen’s sexual assault on Tboss and many other trending issues.

In a swift moment of surprise which got everyone screaming with excitement, AY called to the stage, winner of the just concluded Big Brother Nigeria (Bbnaija), Efe, who once again went on his knees to express gratitude to his fans for supporting him to win the show, after which he performed one of the songs off his recently released EP. Other housemates later joined him on stage as AY made jokes of all the controversies generated during their stay in the BBN house.

The post Laughter, entertainment panache at AY Live concert appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

