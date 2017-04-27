Lawal: Osinbajo panel grills BPP DG late into the night
The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo panel probing the allegations of contract fraud against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, continued its sitting yesterday. The panel, which has Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), as members, grilled Director-General of the Bureau of […]
