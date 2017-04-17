Lawmaker executes N176m constituency projects in Sokoto

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Hassan, who represents Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency, made this disclosure in Sokoto on Monday at a news briefing.

The lawmaker stated that the projects included the construction of a block of three classrooms each at N42 million at the Ciroma Bello, Mana Babba and Gidan Salihu primary schools.

Similarly, he said that a block of two classrooms was constructed at the Mabera Magaji Junior Secondary School, at the cost of N10 million.

In the same vein, Hassan stated that he had assisted no fewer than 219 students of tertiary institutions with their registration fees during the period under review.

”Each of them received a minimum of N9, 650 and a maximum of N50,000, to boost the educational development of the constituency,” he added.

Hassan further disclosed that he had constructed five solar-powered boreholes with all their accessories at a cost of N40 million.

According to Hassan, the gesture is aimed at boosting the supply of adequate drinkable water to the people.

”We also spend a minimum of four million naira monthly to assist indigent people in the constituency,” Hassan said.

The lawmaker promised to sustain the efforts in order to further alleviate the suffering of his constituents. (NAN)