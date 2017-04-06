Lawmakers move to ban excessive spending at burial
The Anambra State House of Assembly has moved to propose a law seeking to regulate burial rites to curb excessive spending. The House Committee on Information, Culture and Tourism organized a public hearing in Awka yesterday to get the input of the people before arriving at a decision on the proposed law. Speaking during the […]
Lawmakers move to ban excessive spending at burial
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG