Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lawmakers move to ban excessive spending at burial

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Anambra State House of Assembly has moved to propose a law seeking to regulate burial rites to curb excessive spending. The House Committee on Information, Culture and Tourism organized a public hearing in Awka yesterday to get the input of the people before arriving at a decision on the proposed law. Speaking during the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Lawmakers move to ban excessive spending at burial

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.