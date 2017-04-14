LCCI, LPG gifts 50 women gas cylinders in Lagos – P.M. News
P.M. News
LCCI, LPG gifts 50 women gas cylinders in Lagos
The Liquefied Petroleum Group (LPG), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), on Friday in Lagos, donated 50 8.3kg gas cylinders free to women in Surulere area of the state. The donation was made in collaboration with Quaint Agencies Limited, …
