Leader: Senate may pass 2017 Appropriation Bill next week
Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan says the Senate will conclude legislative work on the 2017 Appropriation Bill next week and pass it to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent. He said this while addressing State House correspondents on Thursday in Abuja after he paid a visit to Buhari. Lawan said that the National Assembly had intended to […]
