Learn from southerners, don’t be stuck in 13th century – Emir Sanusi blasts Northerners

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano and Former CBN Governor, Lamido Sanusi has again called on northern Muslims to seek better living instead of resting solely on Islamic teachings, and being beggars. Sanusi charged them to learn from the commercially minded and productive Igbo people of the South east. The former CBN governor noted that the southern […]

