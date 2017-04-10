Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Legal Practitioner Accuses EFCC Of Shoddy Investigation – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Legal Practitioner Accuses EFCC Of Shoddy Investigation
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A Legal Practitioner, Emeka Ngige (SAN), has purported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC's) investigation in the cases of some judges who were raided by the DSS as well as the general fight against corruption, may not have been …
President Buhari's aide reacts to Obasanjo's comments on EFCC's 4 lost cases in 96 hoursNAIJ.COM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.