Leicester City To Make Summer Bid For £30m Middlesbrough Defender Ben Gibson

Leicester are chasing Middlesbrough’s £30m-rated defender Ben Gibson, the Daily Mirror reports.

The centre-back is expected to leave Boro if they get relegated at the end of the season, and the Foxes have identified him as a number one priority target.

Middlesbrough will demand around £30 million for the defender, who is the nephew of club chairman Steve Gibson.

The defending champions have been pursuing a new centre-half for the past 18 months and failed in a bid to sign Burnley’s Michael Keane last summer, with Everton now at the front of the queue to bag the England international.

Leicester also encountered problems in a deal for Anderlecht’s Kara Mbodji in January and eventually signed Udinese’s Molla Wague on deadline day. But Wague dislocated his shoulder on debut at Millwall, ruling him out for the season, to leave Leicester still short of defensive options.

Morgan is facing a desperate race against time to be fit for Leicester’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Leicester captain has missed the past five games with a back injury but manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted he could be fast-tracked to get him ready.

Huth is suspended for the second leg but Morgan could make his eagerly-awaited return as Leicester bid to reach the last four, following their 1-0 defeat at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

