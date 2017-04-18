Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leicester v Atletico Madrid, Champions League LIVE score – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Leicester v Atletico Madrid, Champions League LIVE score
Daily Mail
Having frustrated Atletico Madrid away to only trail 1-0, Leicester City host the Spanish side knowing a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals is still within their grasp. Only a controversial penalty saw the Foxes fall to defeat at the Vicente
Leicester City v Atlético Madrid: Champions League quarter-final – live!The Guardian
Champions League: Can Leicester continue the fairytale?Premium Times
Leicester v Atletico Madrid: A look back at controversial Filbert Street clash 20 years agoSkySports
Mirror.co.uk –Telegraph.co.uk –NAIJ.COM –Pulse Nigeria
all 405 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.