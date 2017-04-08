Leicester warn Musa about conduct

Leicester City manager, Craig Shakespeare has warned Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa to be mindful of his conduct, following his alleged arrest in his home in Countesthorpe on suspicion of common assault.“The 24-year-old Nigerian,, who cost Leicester City a record £16.6 million, was allegedly arrested at 1am on Wednesday.

Speaking yesterday, Shakespeare said the club fully supports Musa, who however has been reminded to conduct himself properly on and off the pitch.

The Leicester boo, who has tinkered Foxes to six wins in six games said that Musa informed him that there was not much in story being peddled by the British media.

“He assured me there wasn’t a lot in it. We’re there to support him but he’s also been reminded of his conduct”, said Musa.

Musa’s lawyer Tony Harris has responded stressing that no attack on Mrs Musa took place and that his client “couldn’t harm a fly”.

He said: “A row ensued between Musa and Jamila which drew the attention of neighbours and the police were notified.

“The police duly spoke with Musa along with a couple of witnesses in the house and have since closed the matter with no further action whatsoever as there is no case to answer.

“No charges were brought against Musa or his wife.

“It’s normal for a couple to have a bit of a row now and again, however, Musa did not at any point hit his wife nor was he attacked by her.

“It was a mere domestic issue which has now been resolved and they are now talking again.

“Everyone knows Musa is a jolly good fellow. He doesn’t drink or smoke, doesn’t party and has never been in trouble with the police all his life. He couldn’t harm a fly.”

Musa, who plays as an international for Nigeria, was signed by the Foxes in July last year after spending the past four years at the Russian side CSKA Moscow.

