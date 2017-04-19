Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lenin Moreno Ecuador confirms socialist’s victory after partial vote recount – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lenin Moreno Ecuador confirms socialist's victory after partial vote recount
Pulse Nigeria
Moreno won the April 2 second round with a 51.15 percent share — more than 226,000 votes ahead of Guillermo Lasso. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail · Ecuadorean President-elect …
Ecuador presidential recount confirms Lenin Moreno victoryFox News
Ecuador recount confirms Moreno victoryIrish Independent

all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.