Lenovo Moto Z2 Play: News and rumors

Lenovo is hard at work on the Moto Z2 Play, and if rumors are any indication, it’ll be the phone to beat. Here’s everything we know about the company’s upcoming device, including the specs and release date.

The post Lenovo Moto Z2 Play: News and rumors appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

