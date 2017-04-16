Lessons of Easter

Christendom today celebrates Easter Sunday in commemoration of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the progenitor of the Christian faith. The Easter celebration is preceded by a 40-day Lenten season which, in some denominations, is marked with fasting and prayers. It is a period that many Christian faithful sacrifice themselves, their passions and their indulgences to commit themselves to prayers and meditations on the significance of the suffering and death of Jesus on the Cross of Calvary. The gains of the season should not be lost on Nigerians.

There are, indeed, many lessons for all of humanity to learn from Easter, which will be celebrated with church services throughout the Christian world today. First, is the lesson of unquantifiable love. The human spirit and person can rise to lofty heights, if propelled by the power of love. Christians, according to the Holy Bible, are called to love their neigbbours as much as they love themselves. Jesus Christ demonstrated this ineffable love by submitting himself as a sacrifice for mankind. If the Christian faithful and the adherents of all religions in the country imbibe this message, most of the problems plaguing our personal and national lives would not be there.

This lesson of sacrificial love and giving is particularly relevant at a time like this in our country, when the economic downturn is telling adversely on the majority of the citizenry. We, therefore, enjoin our leaders to learn the lessons of self-sacrifice, selfless service and patriotic leadership from Easter. They should see their high offices as an opportunity to serve humanity and write their names in gold in the country. Because of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, the fate of humanity changed for the better. If Jesus can do this for humanity, little acts of sacrifice and kindness to our fellow citizens can help make life easier for all in the country.

Our leaders should go beyond pontifications and actually act to improve the living condition of Nigerians. They are known for their fine pronouncements of intentions, it is now time for them to put those words into action. Jesus went beyond words, to demonstrate with his life that men should always do as they say. Let the nation’s political class learn this lesson and take up the challenge of bettering the lives of the people they profess to serve.

At this time of great economic difficulties, the ordinary man on the street is finding it difficult to afford one basic meal per day. He has poor access to potable water, decent accommodation, good healthcare and education for his children. With the abundant resources God has endowed our country with, this should not be the case. If the lesson of Easter is to have any meaning, our leaders must change from their ineptitude and gross inhumanity, and begin to take actions that will allow the citizens and the nation attain their full potentials.

Perhaps, because of the present economic predicament of the nation, there is an upsurge of criminality and inhumanity. Armed robberies, kidnappings for ransoms and rituals, and mindboggling looting of public funds have become the order of the day. Where will these nefarious activities lead our country? Our people, especially those in authority, should take time to reflect on the lessons of Easter, incorporate them into their public conduct, and eschew all acts of ungodliness.

It is only when we do this that the message of Easter would have fully impacted our lives. We wish all our readers a happy Easter celebration.

