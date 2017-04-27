Let us mourn our brother in peace – Adeleke’s family

The Family of late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke has appealed to members of the public to allow those he left behind to mourn the late sage in peace and in a respectable manner.

Addressing an emotional press conference on Wednesday 26th April, 2017, Sen. Adeleke’s younger brother, Mr. Adedeji Adeleke who spoke on behalf of the family revealed that no one knows the cause of his brother’s death.

He explained that the family delayed the burial of his brother for 24 hours contrary to the Islamic faith which his elder brother belonged, to allow doctors carry out a full autopsy.

“The autopsy has been conducted, and the doctors informed us the detailed analysis and reports will be out in the next one or two weeks. I want you to ignore everything you have been reading on social media.

“The reports on social media are mere speculations and rumours,” the younger Adedeji told journalists.

Mr. Adedeji who did not take any questions from journalists after the briefing stated that the essence of press conference was to appeal to Senator’s Adeleke’s political supporters, fans and admirers to allow the family mourn in peace and quietness.

“Senator Adeleke was a very peaceful man, we appeal to all his political supporters, fans and admirers to allow us mourn him peacefully. Don’t resort to violence, our brother won’t be happy with anyone causing problems or disturbing the peace of the society in the account of his name.

“He (referring to Senator Adeleke) is not a violence person; he never encouraged nor tolerated it. Ignore all rumours and gossips in the social media, nobody knows the cause of his death.” Mr. Adedeji emphasized.

Adedeji on behalf of the family subsequently thanked everyone who has stayed with them during this trying time.

Recall the Senator Adeleke who was the first civilian governor of the state of Osun and the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, died on Sunday 23rd April, 2017 and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The post Let us mourn our brother in peace – Adeleke’s family appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

