Let’s be united against insurgency, CAN urges Christian leaders

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on Christian leaders to be united in the fight against insurgency and crime in the country.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of Edo Easter Prayer Breakfast Fellowship in Benin City, Edo State, CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, stressed the need for Christians to live Christlike lives by obeying constituted authorities and doing away with attitudes which are anti-Christ, saying that will help not only in the growth of the individual but Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, the power of darkness is using some Nigerian leaders to initiate anti-people bills to ensure that Christians are silenced and relegated to the background, but “I want to say that we must rise up against evil and be united in the fight against corruption and insurgency in some parts of the nation.

“It is a time for solemn assembly when we must sit together in mutual faith to pray for the nation and pray for the church. We know we are not fighting against flesh and blood, we are fighting darkness which is in every nation.

“We should not assume that all is well with Nigeria at a critical time like this when our economy is almost comatose. The handwriting is not a good one. Silence everywhere, we can’t continue like that.”

