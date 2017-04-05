Let’s Celebrate Yaw And Lolo1 As Del’B Meets Media

The 11th edition of Nigerian Media Professionals monthly interactive dinner celebrates ‘Two Outstanding Media Personalities’ this April as Jenifa Diary actress Omotunde David aka “ADAKU” (Lolo1 of Wazobia FM) and Actor/Comedian Steve Onu (Yaw of Wazobia FM) set to be honored this Sunday April 9th.

Also focusing on Music Production as one of Nigerian music producer, Del’B set to talk everything about music production with the media. For the month of April, let’s discuss the brains behind sounds, let’s talk music production with Del’B!

‘Meets Media’ is a monthly interactive dinner and networking circle for Media Professionals mainly from Nigeria.

The platform creates an enabling environment for communication and marketing professionals to interact with leading media organizations on how their respective companies/organizations work.

Also gives opportunity for Brands, Politicians, Actors, Musicians others to interact and share information with the media on their respective projects, achievements, ambitions and other topical issues.

Activities to feature on the three hour interactive dinner will include overview of Del’B and his recently released singles with Nigerian top stars.

April edition of ‘Meets Media’ networking and interactive dinner event is scheduled to happen Sunday 9th, 2017 from 6PM to 8PM Nigeria time at The Emperor’s Place, #32b Ologun Agbaje off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.

