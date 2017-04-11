LG autonomy, an aberration in federation — Aregbesola

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, yesterday said those clamoring for autonomy of the local government in the country should remember that it remains an aberration that negates the principle of federalism.

Aregbesola said the 16 years of intensive internecine war among the different groups within the Yoruba enclave was a resistance against one group lording it over the other and a direct efforts at instituting and preserving federalism.

He yesterday also sent the list of care-taker for councils and administrative office to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Aregbesola said local councils are under absolute control of the state and that the only organ empowered by the constitution to make laws for them is the House of Assembly.

Governor Aregbesola made these statements while declaring open the 2017 NULGE Week at a Public Lecture organized by the Osun State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, in Osogbo.

This war, according to the Governor, was instructive to the extent Yoruba people wanted autonomy which federalism guarantees such that one group would not lord it over the other in administrative system.

The governor averred that the current campaign for autonomy of local government is capable of destroying federalism and by extension the country at large.

The Governor described the belief gaining grounds that local governments should be independent of state governments as totally strange and anti-federalism.

The post LG autonomy, an aberration in federation — Aregbesola appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

