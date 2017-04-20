LG chairman arrested over assassination attempt on Dino Melaye
The Kogi Police Special Squad has arrested the administrator of Ijumu Local governmental area of Kogi State, Hon.| Taofiq Isa, in connection with the assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye. Dino Melaye escaped death on Saturday, April 15th after gunmen invaded his house in the early hours of Saturday at Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State. But […]
LG chairman arrested over assassination attempt on Dino Melaye
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG