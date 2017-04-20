Pages Navigation Menu

LG chairman arrested over assassination attempt on Dino Melaye

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kogi Police Special Squad has arrested the administrator of Ijumu Local governmental area of Kogi State, Hon.| Taofiq Isa, in connection with the assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye. Dino Melaye escaped death on Saturday, April 15th after gunmen invaded his house in the early hours of Saturday at Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State. But […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

