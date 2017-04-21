LG polls: APC supporters protest over primaries in Benue

The APC primary elections held on Thursday and Friday, ahead of the June 3 Local Government polls in Benue, have sparked off protests in some parts of the state. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents, who monitored the elections, report that the protests were more pronounced in Benue Central Senatorial District, with Buruku and Gboko Local Government Areas worst hit. Some of the protesters, who took over major roads in Buruku on Friday, expressed dissatisfaction over the manner some of the party’s candidates for the local government polls emerged.

