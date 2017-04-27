Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LG polls: NCP to sue LASIEC over nomination fee

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Conscience Party (NCP) on Thursday said it had concluded arrangements to sue the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for mandating candidates for the forthcoming council polls to pay nomination fees. Mr Fatai Ibu-Owo, NCP`s state chairman disclosed the party`s intention an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said the suit would be filed at a court in the state between Thursday and Monday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.