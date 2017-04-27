LG polls: NCP to sue LASIEC over nomination fee

The National Conscience Party (NCP) on Thursday said it had concluded arrangements to sue the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for mandating candidates for the forthcoming council polls to pay nomination fees. Mr Fatai Ibu-Owo, NCP`s state chairman disclosed the party`s intention an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said the suit would be filed at a court in the state between Thursday and Monday.

