Lightning fail to strike twice as Barca crash out of Champions League
By Emmanuel Okogba
Lightening failed to strike twice for Barcelona as they could not scale over the quarter-final hurdle of the UEFA Champions League after a barren draw at Camp-Nou.
Expectations were that Messi and team mates will put up a similar performance that saw them over-turn a 4-0 first leg loss to Paris St-Germain by winning 6-1 in the reverse fixture.
The men from Turin came with a game plan which they stuck to perfectly, defending as a unit while looking to hit Barcelona on the counter with the pace of Juan Cuadrado partnered by Gonzalo Higuain.
It was more like revenge served cold as it was Barcelona that denied Juventus the title in the 2015 final.
Juventus will head into the semi-final hoping to defeat whoever their opponent will be and win the final in Cardiff to give long serving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon a chance to feel the trophy before probably hanging his gloves.
In the other match of the night, Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a fine performance that saw them win with an aggregate score of 6-3.
The four semi-finalists are Real Madrid, Athletico Madrid, Juventus and AS Monaco
The post Lightning fail to strike twice as Barca crash out of Champions League appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG