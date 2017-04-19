Lightning fail to strike twice as Barca crash out of Champions League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Lightening failed to strike twice for Barcelona as they could not scale over the quarter-final hurdle of the UEFA Champions League after a barren draw at Camp-Nou.

Expectations were that Messi and team mates will put up a similar performance that saw them over-turn a 4-0 first leg loss to Paris St-Germain by winning 6-1 in the reverse fixture.

The men from Turin came with a game plan which they stuck to perfectly, defending as a unit while looking to hit Barcelona on the counter with the pace of Juan Cuadrado partnered by Gonzalo Higuain.

It was more like revenge served cold as it was Barcelona that denied Juventus the title in the 2015 final.

Juventus will head into the semi-final hoping to defeat whoever their opponent will be and win the final in Cardiff to give long serving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon a chance to feel the trophy before probably hanging his gloves.

In the other match of the night, Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a fine performance that saw them win with an aggregate score of 6-3.

The four semi-finalists are Real Madrid, Athletico Madrid, Juventus and AS Monaco

The post Lightning fail to strike twice as Barca crash out of Champions League appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

