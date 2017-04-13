Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lil Wayne teases Roc Nation deal at gig – TV3.ie

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TV3.ie

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Lil Wayne teases Roc Nation deal at gig
TV3.ie
Lil Wayne has fuelled reports he's Jay Z's latest signing by teasing fans at a gig in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night (11Apr17). Hot 97's Hot For The Holidays – Performances. Following legal battles with bosses at his longtime label Cash Money Records

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.