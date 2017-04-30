Lillian Bach Arrests Her Manager, Adedoyin Sulaiman Over N120k Debt

Nigerian actress c*m business woman, Lillian Bach has allegedly arrested and locked up her manager, Adedoyin Sulaiman whom she accused of stealing N5 million from her company’s accounts. The manager pleaded not guilty at the law court.The accused said she only borrowed a total sum of N120,000 to pay her child’s school fee. According to …

The post Lillian Bach Arrests Her Manager, Adedoyin Sulaiman Over N120k Debt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

