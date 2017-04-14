Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants Five Summer Signings At Barcelona
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants the club to make five signings this summer, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.
They include Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, along with Marco Verratti of PSG and Monaco’s Bernardo Silva.
The latter’s club team-mate Kylian Mbappe is also thought to be the favoured attacking option with one of Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele or Vinicius Junior of Flamengo also on the list.