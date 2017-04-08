Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool – as it happened – Sports Mole

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Mole

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool – as it happened
Sports Mole
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Stoke City and Liverpool at the bet365 Stadium. The hosts come into this match looking to end a three-match losing streak that has seen them drop into
Coutinho and Firmino seal Liverpool comeback after Klopp rings changesESPN FC (blog)
Firmino and Coutinho rescue Liverpool and see off Stoke for crucial win in top four raceIrish Independent
Liverpool super-subs Coutinho and Firmino turn Stoke game on its headThe42
This Is Anfield (blog) –Eurosport.com AU –Daily Mail –Daily Star
all 586 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.