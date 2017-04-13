LIVE: Jeff Koinange Live….on NBS TV
Jeff Koinange, and equally combative Ugandan journalist Andrew Mwenda, will be guests in tonight’s NBS TV Frontline show.
The Kenyan journalist and talk show host of Jeff Koinange Live will feature in what is expected to be an explosive analysis of social media, freedoms and corruption in East Africa.
The one and only @KoinangeJeff Is not only in Uganda but will be live @nbstv #nbsfrontline pic.twitter.com/O5jDZq5lMT
— NabaasaInnocent (@NabaasaInnocent) April 13, 2017
