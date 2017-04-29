Live Photos From NAMAs Award 2017

So we are bringing to you live photos from NAMAs 2017 Awards.. from Namibia..

# NAMAs2017 Female Donkey making a statement

# NAMAs2017 South Africa is in the house welcome @ EmteeSA and @ Saudi_rsa Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

# NAMAs2017 @ Markda1st as Donald Trump “Make the NAMAs great again.” What a way to start the evening…

Monique English making a statement in black # NAMAs2017

# NAMAs2017 KK

Desmond throwing his deuces up at the # NAMAs2017

Katrina Andreas # NAMAs2017

The post Live Photos From NAMAs Award 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

